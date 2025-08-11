C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 310 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

