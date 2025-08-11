Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,301 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,541,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 880,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,552,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $363.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

