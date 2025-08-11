Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $235.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

