Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

