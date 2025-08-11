Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock worth $410,591,012. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $244.98 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.11 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.