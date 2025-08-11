Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 15,934 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,870,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

