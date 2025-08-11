Top Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – August 8th

Tesla, Apple, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a total market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. They represent well-established, industry-leading firms that tend to offer greater stability and liquidity than smaller-cap issues, often with steady dividends but generally slower growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,154,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,680,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.76, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $9.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.26. 84,031,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,762,703. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.72. 95,076,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,094,875. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

