Top Solar Stocks To Follow Today – August 8th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Southern are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters as well as developers and operators of solar farms. They’re considered a subset of renewable or clean-energy equities, with performance often tied to technological advances, regulatory incentives, and broader energy-market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,318,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,643,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.64, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.07 and a 200 day moving average of $308.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.31. 1,764,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $425.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $644.96. The company had a trading volume of 995,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,612. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $172.60 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.98. 2,180,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,345. Vistra has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $216.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.10. 1,090,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average is $276.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $161.35 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 14,698,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,558,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Read More