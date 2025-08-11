PCG Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

PCG Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

FedEx stock opened at $227.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.17. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.