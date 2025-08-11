Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,591,012. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $244.98 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

