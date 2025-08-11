Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11,484.5% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 678,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 672,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.