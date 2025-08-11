Promising Utility Stocks Worth Watching – August 8th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—often operating in regulated markets. These firms generate stable, predictable cash flows and are known for paying consistent dividends. Because demand for their services remains relatively steady regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks are often viewed as defensive investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.95. 68,318,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,643,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.84. Tesla has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $425.90 and a one year high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.40. 4,438,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,401. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. CRH has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Featured Articles