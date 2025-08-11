Knott David M Jr Acquires Shares of 2,000 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $563.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

