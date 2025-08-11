Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

