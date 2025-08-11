Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 339,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,120,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.