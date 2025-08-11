Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 0.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 85.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 169.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $280.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.97. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

