Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 5,121 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

