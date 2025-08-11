Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 346 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 213,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $313.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.65 and its 200-day moving average is $292.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $223.82 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

