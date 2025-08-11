C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 585 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,439,271,000 after acquiring an additional 845,787 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,410,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,990,000 after buying an additional 959,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $198.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $349.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

