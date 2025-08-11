Cynosure Group LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $948.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,037.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

