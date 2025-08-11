Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CMI opened at $387.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $391.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.84 and a 200-day moving average of $331.20.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.