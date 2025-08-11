Ballast Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 16.1% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 31.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.