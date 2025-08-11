Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $77.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

