Cove Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.70 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.