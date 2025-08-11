SouthState Corp Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,257,000 after buying an additional 1,082,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $137.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,233.50. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,947,063 shares of company stock worth $1,577,559,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.