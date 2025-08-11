360 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by PCG Asset Management LLC

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $640.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.95. The company has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
