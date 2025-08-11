SouthState Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 124,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 366.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EFA opened at $90.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

