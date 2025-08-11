Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,508.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.71.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

