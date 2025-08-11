Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,016,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFL Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 87,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.21.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $366.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.73. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

