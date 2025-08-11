Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

