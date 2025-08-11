Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $912.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,591 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $912,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

