Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco De Chile by 33.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco De Chile by 7.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $801.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 32.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

