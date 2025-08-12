Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $108.21 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $108,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 405,871 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,379 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,636,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $91,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $88.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

