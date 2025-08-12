Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 741,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,795,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 396,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 130,202 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

