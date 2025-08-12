United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

