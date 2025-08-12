Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 92,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 507,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP during the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 29.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NUVEEN SL TFIP Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NXP opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

NUVEEN SL TFIP Dividend Announcement

About NUVEEN SL TFIP

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

