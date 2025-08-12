Shimmick (SHIM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. Shimmick has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 9,647.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shimmick Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Shimmick
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.