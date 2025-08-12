Shimmick (SHIM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. Shimmick has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 9,647.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Shimmick news, Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 29,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $58,981.61. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,353,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,493,339.63. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,994 shares of company stock worth $404,870. Company insiders own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

