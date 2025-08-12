Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $38.93 million for the quarter.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gambling.com Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GAMB Free Report ) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

