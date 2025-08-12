TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. HSBC downgraded TIM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TIMB opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. TIM has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 720.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TIM by 10.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,482,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 339,384 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,769,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 696,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TIM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

