Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $32.49 on Monday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,869,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

