Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) Head to Head Survey

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 5 5 0 2.50 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Par Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $28.9643, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Able Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $7.97 billion 0.17 -$33.32 million ($0.28) -97.44 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Par Pacific and Able Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -0.25% -1.79% -0.55% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Able Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

