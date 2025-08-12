Analyzing Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) & Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH – Get Free Report) and Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cache and Boot Barn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boot Barn 0 2 12 1 2.93

Boot Barn has a consensus price target of $182.5385, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Boot Barn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boot Barn is more favorable than Cache.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cache has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cache and Boot Barn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A Boot Barn 9.81% 17.73% 9.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cache and Boot Barn”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boot Barn $1.91 billion 2.64 $180.94 million $6.34 26.04

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Cache on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cache

Cache, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman’s specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

