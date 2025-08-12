Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.63 and traded as high as $21.49. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 63,134 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

