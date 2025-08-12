ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.69 and traded as high as $65.77. ABB shares last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 182,313 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cfra Research lowered ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

