FY2026 Earnings Forecast for MKS Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for MKS in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.82. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MKS Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MKS stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MKS has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $125.33.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MKS during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in MKS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in MKS during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in MKS by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

