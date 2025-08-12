Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CMG FY2026 Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.83.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Birgit Troy purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$77,589.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $136,969 and sold 51,800 shares valued at $363,190. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

