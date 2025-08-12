98532 (KMP.TO) FY2026 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

