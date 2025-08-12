Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Siga Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Siga Technologies stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Siga Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.
Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siga Technologies
Siga Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siga Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.