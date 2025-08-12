Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Siga Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Siga Technologies stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Siga Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siga Technologies

Siga Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

