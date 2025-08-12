Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

RELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Remitly Global has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 316.72 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,289,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,733,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,231,469.42. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,907.38. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,041,833 shares of company stock valued at $275,390,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 366.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037,151 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth about $32,731,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth about $32,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

