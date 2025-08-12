Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ALNY opened at $435.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.11 and a beta of 0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $445.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

